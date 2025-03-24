Robbers snatch Rs30m from bank’s cash van in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Armed men made off with over Rs30 million from a local bank’s cash van in Peshawar’s Hashtnagri area, the police confirmed.

The police said the robbers targeted the cash van, transporting a large sum of money, and fled away with Rs30 million cash.

SSP-Operations Peshawar said that the cash van didn’t follow the SOPs. “Police has collected CCTV footage of different areas and other evidence,” police official said.

“The armed robbers plundered over Rs30 million from the cash van of the Bank of Punjab in Hashtnagri area of Peshawar and fled away in a Suzuki carry van after looting the vehicle,” the police officer informed.

“There were four robbers who committed robbery, two of them arrived on a motorbike,” the SSP said.

The SSP said that the police have launched investigation on different aspects of the incident and would soon bring the culprits to the book.

Last year in August a security guard was shot and killed by armed robbers and snatched Rs 30 million from a cash van in Islamabad.

The robbery took place within the limits of the Shahzad Town Police Station, left a security guard dead and another injured.

The robbers targeted the cash van, which was transporting a large sum of money, and fled with Rs30 million cash after firing on the security personnel.

In a separate incident in Karachi, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs205 million from a bank on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Meethadar police station.

The police said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.