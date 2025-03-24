Punjab govt plans to plant over 6 million saplings to combat climate change

MUZAFFARGARH: The Punjab government has intensified its efforts to expand tree plantation drives across the province, aiming to address environmental challenges and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Speaking at a ceremony on Monday, Provincial Minister for Minorities Sardar Ramesh Singh urged the public to actively participate in making Punjab greener. He stressed the need to instill a culture of plantation across all regions.

Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education Ajmal Khan Chandiya highlighted the “Plant for Pakistan” campaign launched by the Punjab chief minister. He encouraged citizens to take responsibility by planting trees and contributing to environmental conservation.

MPA Rana Abdul Manan Sajid pointed out the severe impact of global climate change on Pakistan. He said the Punjab government was taking concrete steps to address these issues under directives from senior leadership.

Special Secretary for the Forest Department Rana Rizwan Kadir announced that over one million saplings would be planted across Punjab in a single day. He added that an additional five million saplings would be cultivated on nearly 7,000 acres of land.

Chief Conservator of Forests Muhammed Nawaz Sandila said around 150,000 saplings would be planted in the Rajghat area alone.

Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Aein Memon noted that a variety of flowering and other plant species would be introduced as part of the drive. She said these efforts would play a key role in reducing environmental pollution.