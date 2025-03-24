Pakistani Actor Aswad Haroon Shares Details of Fraud Case Against Nazish Jahangir

Pakistani actor Aswad Haroon has come forward with detailed allegations against actress Nazish Jahangir, claiming she committed financial fraud involving Rs2.5 million. The case has become a focal point of online discussion as both actors now face public scrutiny.

In a recent interview, Haroon revealed that he had filed a legal case against Jahangir, accusing her of misusing funds he had lent for a project. He added that arrest warrants had been issued against her on charges of fraud, verbal abuse, and making threats.

The actor recounted how their friendship began after collaborating on a telefilm, eventually leading to a close personal bond. However, he claimed that Jahangir failed to return both the money and a borrowed vehicle, despite multiple attempts to settle the matter privately.

Haroon further alleged that Jahangir used threatening language during a court appearance and made inappropriate remarks about his mother. He also accused her of blackmail and physical assault during the course of their dispute.

After six months of unsuccessful efforts to resolve the matter amicably, Haroon stated that he had no choice but to pursue the matter through the courts. He expressed confidence that the legal system would help deliver justice.

As the controversy continues to trend across social media, the unfolding legal drama has placed both Haroon and Jahangir under intense public and media scrutiny.