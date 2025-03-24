NATIONAL

Olive cultivation project launched to boost farmers’ income in Swat

By Syed Shahabuddin
SWAT: The Department of Agriculture (Extension) has launched a comprehensive project aimed at promoting olive cultivation in Swat district.

The initiative was formally inaugurated through a successful grafting demonstration in the Ghakhi Bandai area of Kabal Tehsil.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) PK-9 Swat Hameed-ur-Rehman, Chairman Tehsil Council Kabal Saeed Khan, and District Director Agriculture (Extension) Lower Swat Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed. Agriculture Department officials, farmer representatives, and a large number of local farmers were also present.

During the event, speakers highlighted the potential of olive cultivation to enhance the livelihoods of farmers in the region. They outlined practical steps being taken to support farmers and improve their economic conditions through this project.

MPA Hameed-ur-Rehman announced that grafting of wild olive trees would be carried out across all areas of Lower Swat. He emphasized that increasing olive production would boost farmers’ incomes and promote sustainable agriculture in the region.

Chairman Tehsil Council Kabal Saeed Khan praised the Agriculture Department for its farmer-focused initiatives. He noted the success of other projects, including the distribution of free fruit fly traps, promotion of kitchen gardening, and support for wild olive cultivation.

District Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed stated that grafting wild olive plants would create both environmental and economic benefits. He added that the expansion of olive cultivation could help mitigate the effects of climate change.

Dr. Ahmed urged landowners to stay in close contact with Agriculture Department officers and field staff to resolve any issues promptly. He assured farmers that the department is committed to providing timely support and assistance.

