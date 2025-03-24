KP govt releases Rs16bn under annual development programme

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has released over Rs16 billion under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year 2024-25, allocating funds across settled and merged districts.

According to the provincial finance department, the disbursements are divided into three categories: settled districts, merged districts, and the Accelerated Development Programme (ADP) for merged districts.

Despite financial constraints, officials said the provincial government is prioritizing infrastructure development, public services, and economic growth in both regions.

In the seventh phase of the fiscal year, Rs11.62 billion has been allocated for settled districts, covering 29 sectors. The largest share—Rs2.85 billion—has been earmarked for multi-sector development. Additional allocations include Rs1.82 billion for road construction and maintenance, Rs1 billion for irrigation, Rs700 million for healthcare, Rs650 million for forestry, Rs500 million for drinking water supply, and Rs300 million for primary and secondary education.

For merged districts, Rs2.17 billion has been released. Of this, Rs1 billion will go to multi-sector development, Rs400 million to urban development projects, Rs250 million for road construction, Rs136.6 million to local government initiatives, and Rs100 million to healthcare.

Under the Accelerated Development Program for merged districts, Rs2.19 billion has been disbursed. Allocations include Rs500 million each for agriculture and energy, Rs250 million for drinking water projects, Rs200 million each for healthcare and urban development, Rs178.4 million for road construction, and Rs90 million for the revenue department.