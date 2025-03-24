Justin Bieber Shares Loving Photos Of Wife Hailey Bieber Amid Growing Mental Health Problems

Justin Bieber has shared heartwarming new images of his wife, Hailey Bieber, days after openly discussing his personal struggles with self-worth and anger management.

In an Instagram post on Monday, March 24, the 31-year-old singer celebrated his spouse of six years by sharing a smiling snapshot of Hailey, 28, resting her chin on her hands while dining out. Hailey appeared relaxed and cheerful, wearing a casual baseball cap emblazoned with the word “Rendezvous.”

Justin also took to his Instagram Stories to share another candid moment from their outing. In the short clip, Hailey is seen admiring a generous serving of fries at their table, still sporting her “Rendezvous” cap, as Justin added the soundtrack of Gunna’s 2020 track, “200 For Lunch.”

The affectionate social media updates follow Justin Bieber’s recent reflections on his personal insecurities. On Saturday, March 22, Bieber candidly acknowledged that he occasionally battles self-hatred linked to feelings of inauthenticity. In a reflective caption shared on Instagram, he explained that he struggles with changing aspects of himself to appease others, something he finds troubling and frustrating.

Shortly before this vulnerable admission, Bieber also revealed via Instagram that he is actively working to overcome anger issues. On the same day, the Grammy-winning artist posted a video showing him immersed in music-making, passionately leaning over a keyboard alongside fellow musicians.

Justin Bieber with wife Hialey Bieber and son Jack – Photo: Instagram

Accompanying his heartfelt message about personal improvement, Bieber posted a trio of images: one showed his face partially hidden by a hoodie, another depicted him as a child, and the final picture featured his infant son, Jack Blues, who was born in August 2024.

Recently, Justin’s frequent cryptic Instagram updates had fueled speculation among fans regarding the state of his marriage with Hailey Bieber. However, an insider close to the couple clarified earlier this month to PEOPLE magazine that Justin and Hailey’s relationship remains stable and fulfilling.

The source emphasized that the couple are both content and independently productive, with Hailey focused on her career and Justin committed to creating new music. They dismissed any concerns by fans or the media, reaffirming that the Biebers are unconcerned with public perceptions.

Photo: Justin Bieber/Instagram

Accompanying his heartfelt message about personal improvement, Bieber posted a trio of images: one showed his face partially hidden by a hoodie, another depicted him as a child, and the final picture featured his infant son, Jack Blues, who was born in August 2024.

Recently, Justin’s frequent cryptic Instagram updates had fueled speculation among fans regarding the state of his marriage with Hailey Bieber. However, an insider close to the couple clarified earlier this month to PEOPLE magazine that Justin and Hailey’s relationship remains stable and fulfilling.

The source emphasized that the couple are both content and independently productive, with Hailey focused on her career and Justin committed to creating new music. They dismissed any concerns by fans or the media, reaffirming that the Biebers are unconcerned with public perceptions.