Jennifer Aniston And Pedro Pascal Spark Dating Rumors After Intimate LA Dinner

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal have stirred up fresh dating rumors after being spotted enjoying a lengthy dinner together at the Tower Bar in West Hollywood.

The Friends star, 56, and Gladiator 2 actor, 49, reportedly spent over three hours dining and talking before exiting the venue separately late in the evening. Eyewitnesses saw the pair laughing and sharing a warm moment outside the valet area before saying their goodbyes around 11:30 PM.

Aniston kept her outfit effortlessly stylish in blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a tailored black vest, and heeled boots. Pascal embraced a more rugged vibe, wearing a leather biker jacket, denim, and suede boots.

The dinner comes shortly after reports that Aniston was “blindsided” by news of her ex-husband Justin Theroux’s secret wedding to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom. Meanwhile, fans are speculating whether something more than friendship is brewing between Aniston and Pascal.

Their chemistry was on full display earlier this year at the Critics Choice Awards, where Aniston jokingly invited Pascal to join The Morning Show. Pascal cheekily responded, “I sleep with everyone on the show… I’m in.”

While production for Season 4 of the Apple TV+ drama wrapped in December, the duo’s off-screen connection has left many wondering if a new chapter is unfolding—professionally or personally.

Neither Aniston nor Pascal has commented on the nature of their relationship, but with both stars single and sharing the same social circles, fans and media alike will be watching closely for what comes next.