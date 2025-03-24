Ivanka Trump Reacts to Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods’ Romance

Ivanka Trump has shared her support for Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods after the couple made their relationship Instagram-official over the weekend.

The 43-year-old businesswoman, who was once Vanessa’s sister-in-law, commented on Woods’ post with enthusiasm, writing, “So happy for you both,” alongside several smiling emojis. Her public message of support followed Tiger’s romantic caption: “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!”

Woods, 49, posted two affectionate photos of himself and Vanessa, 47, officially confirming their relationship weeks after speculation began. In his caption, the golf icon added that the couple would “appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

Though Vanessa hasn’t posted to her own feed, she reshared Tiger’s photos to her Instagram Story shortly after they went live. The post instantly drew attention from fans and insiders alike.

“They make a good match,” a source told Page Six. “They’ve both been in the public eye, they’re both parents, and they like to keep things private. They’re level-headed and share the same values.”

Vanessa was previously married to Ivanka’s brother, Donald Trump Jr., from 2005 to 2018. The former couple share five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe. During their marriage, Ivanka often praised Vanessa for her parenting, once calling her “Wonder Woman” in an interview with People.

Woods shares two children, daughter Sam and son Charlie, with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, whom he divorced in 2010. The golfer and Vanessa now appear to be moving forward in a relationship that blends family, discretion, and mutual understanding—one that’s even earned the public blessing of Ivanka Trump.