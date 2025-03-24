Is Donald Trump’s US Golden Visa The Best Offer Out There? Here’s a List Of Other Attractive Options

The US has introduced its new “Gold Card” visa, targeting wealthy investors who wish to secure residency and citizenship by contributing $5 million to the economy. This new initiative aims to replace the previous EB-5 visa program, helping reduce national debt while attracting capital from high-net-worth individuals.

Golden visas, which grant residency or citizenship in exchange for investment, are not a new concept. Several countries around the world offer similar programs, providing benefits such as tax incentives, visa-free travel, and enhanced global mobility. Here’s how the US’s “Gold Card” compares to some of the top golden visa programs globally:

Malta : Requires an investment of €738,000, along with residency compliance and contributions to a national fund.

Greece : Grants residency for a €250,000 real estate investment, with a pathway to citizenship after seven years.

Italy : Offers residency for a €250,000 investment in government bonds, shares, or philanthropic contributions.

Spain : Provides residency for a €500,000 property investment, allowing travel within the EU.

Portugal : Offers residency for a €280,000 real estate investment, with citizenship eligibility after five years.

UAE : A renewable 10-year visa is available for property owners and exceptional talents, requiring AED 10 million ($2.7 million) in assets.

Turkey : Citizenship is granted for a $400,000 property investment or other capital routes.

Canada : The Start-Up Visa Program offers permanent residency to entrepreneurs.

New Zealand: Requires a NZD 15 million ($9 million) investment for the Active Investor Plus Visa, with citizenship possible after five years.

The US’s new “Gold Card” visa is one of the most expensive investor programs worldwide, surpassing the previous EB-5 visa, which required an $800,000 investment in job-creating ventures.

While critics argue that such programs favor the wealthy and commodify citizenship, proponents view them as an attractive method to bring in investments. As countries continue to compete for high-net-