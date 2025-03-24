Heads roll as CM Maryam’s visit to Jinnah Hospital meets with volley of complaints

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday ordered suspension of the medical superintendent of Jinnah Hospital and directed the Principal of Jinnah Hospital to resign from his post following a surprise visit to the hospital.

The Punjab chief minister reached the hospital where she met with a volley of complaints from patients and their attendants. The patients complained about the lack of medicine and poor management.

The Chief Minister expressed her severe indignation over the complaints of patients for being deprived of medicines despite their availability in the medicine store. The Chief Minister also visited the medicine store and Jinnah Hospital Emergency Ward.

The CM conversed with the patients and their attendants in the emergency ward. She checked medical prescriptions of the patients and medicines being given to them. An elderly patient profoundly prayed for the well-being of CM Maryam Nawaz.

The CM hugged a female patient and consoled her. She inquired from the patients about the availability of medicines and other facilities including medical tests. The patients in the Jinnah Hospital also complained about not getting medicines in the emergency ward and other issues.

The Chief Minister also reviewed cleanliness arrangements in the hospital and oversaw other affairs. She expressed displeasure over non-availability of medicines in the emergency ward.

Shortage of medicines aggravated in Services Hospital

Meanwhile, Shortage of medicines has aggravated in Services Hospital with patients clamouring for the government attention to improve affairs of Services and Mayo Hospitals in the provincial metropolis.

According to details, Services Hospital Emergency has shortage of medicines regarding chest infection, injections Suprofocloxacin, Midazolam, Sodium Valproate Sandostatin, Flumazenil are out of stock. The shortage of Ang tube, single chamber chest drain, sugar strip, hand sanitizer, ibuprofen, paracetamol, aspirin is also being reported in emergency department as well. The lives of patients in emergency ward are in serious danger due to shortage of medicines. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders immediate payment of dues of all government hospitals and directed steps to ensure provision of free medicine in the hospitals.

Chairing a meeting to review healthcare facilities in public sector hospitals, CM Maryam Nawaz ordered display of available medicines list at the entrance in every government hospital.

Maryam Nawaz also directed to install electronic board for available medicines besides activation of patients complaint counters in the hospitals. On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, feedback will also be taken by calling patients.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also ordered the provision of chairs and benches for patients in waiting rooms. She directed concerned authorities to visit hospitals daily and review the checklists including doctor, staff attendance, free medicines, lab tests, biomedical equipments.