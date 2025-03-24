NATIONAL

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 24th March, 2025

By News Desk

All Gold prices mentioned above are quoted by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Previous article
25-3-24 LHR
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

President Zardari confers prestigious military awards on armed forces personnel

ISLAMABAD: In a significant ceremony held to honor the courage and dedication of Pakistan’s armed forces, President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday awarded military...

Murad urges Centre to hold CCI meeting; rules out canal construction in Sindh

PTI leadership ready to meet Imran Khan: Omar Ayub

Mustafa murder case: Court sends Armaghan’s father to jail on judicial remand

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.