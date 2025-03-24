Donald Trump Attacks George Clooney In Viral Post Following 60 Minutes Appearance

Former President Donald Trump took aim at actor George Clooney on Sunday, unleashing a scathing attack following the Oscar winner’s appearance on 60 Minutes, where Clooney discussed politics, press freedom, and his Broadway debut.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump ridiculed both Clooney and the CBS news program, calling the segment a “total puff piece” and labeling the actor a “second-rate movie star” and “failed political pundit.” He accused Clooney of abandoning President Joe Biden after endorsing him and then pivoting to support Vice President Kamala Harris, only to backtrack again.

“He fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog,” Trump wrote. “Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for Kamala—only to soon realize that that was not going to work out too well.”

Trump also reignited past claims that 60 Minutes edited a 2020 interview with Kamala Harris dishonestly and questioned Clooney’s media influence. “His press agent should be making a fortune!!!” Trump added sarcastically.

The 60 Minutes interview aired Sunday and focused largely on Clooney’s Broadway adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck, a drama centered on legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow. Clooney used the opportunity to draw comparisons between Murrow’s time and the modern media climate, specifically citing Trump’s legal battles with ABC and CBS as examples of pressure on the press.

“When the other three estates fail…the fourth estate has to succeed,” Clooney said, referring to the media’s role in holding power to account. “We’re seeing this idea of using government to scare or fine or use corporations—to make journalists smaller.”

George Clooney outdside Winter Garden Theater on Broadway in Manhatta – Photo: Reuters

Clooney also reflected on his New York Times op-ed from the summer, where he urged Biden to step down from the 2024 race. “I had seen the president up close for this fundraiser, and I was surprised,” he said. “I also believed I had to tell the truth.”

As the 2024 election nears, the feud between Hollywood and the former president shows no sign of cooling. Clooney, a longtime Democrat, continues to speak out, while Trump seizes every opportunity to push back.