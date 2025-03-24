CBI Closes Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case, Rules Out Foul Play After 5-Year Probe

– Indian authorities have officially closed the investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, concluding that no foul play was involved.

India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted closure reports for two related cases—one in a Mumbai court and the other in a special court in Patna. The agency stated that it found no evidence of external pressure, criminal conspiracy, or wrongdoing in the high-profile case that captivated public attention worldwide.

The first case was initiated by the late actor’s father, K K Singh, who accused Rajput’s then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and financial misconduct. The second was filed by Chakraborty against Rajput’s sister, alleging medical malpractice. According to the Times of India, both Chakraborty and her family have now been cleared of any allegations by the CBI.

With the agency’s final reports submitted, the legal responsibility to accept the findings or request further inquiry now lies with the respective courts. This step brings the nearly five-year-long investigation closer to formal closure.

The probe included a thorough forensic audit, interviews with key individuals in Rajput’s life, and an in-depth analysis of the scene where the actor was found. The CBI’s conclusion aligns with prior findings, including a forensic report by AIIMS and the postmortem report from Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, which attributed the cause of death to hanging and ruled out signs of strangulation or poisoning.

Chakraborty’s legal representative, Satish Maneshinde, welcomed the development, expressing gratitude to the CBI for its exhaustive inquiry. He emphasized that every angle had been examined and the closure brings a long-awaited end to the matter.

Rajput was discovered dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, triggering a wave of speculation, social media campaigns, and political interest. Despite ongoing public theories and controversy, investigators have now reaffirmed that there was no evidence suggesting foul play.