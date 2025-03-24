Entertainment

Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Shocks With Pregnancy Tease on Reality Show

Hilaria Baldwin left viewers stunned in a teaser for next week’s episode of The Baldwins, hinting at a surprise baby announcement that even caught husband Alec Baldwin off guard.

In the final moments of this week’s episode, a dramatic preview showed Hilaria telling Alec, “I’m about to drop a bomb on you,” before revealing, “I’m having another baby.” One of their children, sitting beside her on the couch, appeared visibly shocked, while Alec’s reaction was stone-faced, offering no clues as to whether he believed her or not.

The sneak peek comes amid ongoing glimpses into the Baldwins’ personal lives on their new reality series, currently airing weekly on TLC and streaming on Max. Previous episodes have shown Alec discussing his OCD and Hilaria clapping back at online criticism, all while managing a busy household of seven children.

The episode preview began on a lighter note, with the couple hiring a professional dog trainer to address their pets’ behavior—specifically, ruining a $40,000 hand-knitted rug. Later, they took a dance class together, with Hilaria saying their focus going forward is on “fun,” just before she hinted at the major news.

It remains unclear whether Hilaria’s revelation is serious or a playful prank, leaving fans waiting for next week’s episode for confirmation. However, this isn’t the first time the Baldwin household has surprised viewers with their unconventional family planning.

In a past episode, Hilaria revealed that two of her children were born just five and a half months apart—one via surrogate and the other conceived naturally soon after. Alec often jokes that they’re “the twins” due to their close ages.

Before The Baldwins premiered, the couple spoke to People about the possibility of expanding their family. While Alec, 65, was open to the idea, Hilaria, 41, admitted, “My body’s really tired.”

As anticipation builds, audiences are eager to find out if baby n

