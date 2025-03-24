NATIONAL

7-year-old non-local girl injured in Indian troops’ firing in Kathua

By Staff Report

JAMMU: A seven-year-old non-local girl was injured in firing by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Kathua district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the girl, identified as Anchal Kumari from Bihar, sustained injuries during the operation in the Sanyal Hiranagar area.

She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident, adding that the operation in the area was still underway at the time of reporting.

Previous article
Sher Afzal Marwat alleges internal rifts, foreign influences destabilising PTI
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Red Bull Boss Horner Addresses Rumors of Replacing Lawson for Japanese...

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has responded to mounting speculation over Liam Lawson’s immediate future with the team following another difficult weekend...

Margot Robbie Slammed For Getting Cast In Wuthering Heights Film Despite ‘Obvious’ Problem

Pakistani Actor Aswad Haroon Shares Details of Fraud Case Against Nazish Jahangir

Bruce Willis Looks Visibly Ill During Rare LA Outing Amid Ongoing Health Decline

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.