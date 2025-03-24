7-year-old non-local girl injured in Indian troops’ firing in Kathua

JAMMU: A seven-year-old non-local girl was injured in firing by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Kathua district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the girl, identified as Anchal Kumari from Bihar, sustained injuries during the operation in the Sanyal Hiranagar area.

She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A senior police officer confirmed the incident, adding that the operation in the area was still underway at the time of reporting.