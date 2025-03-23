PTI leadership ready to meet Imran Khan: Omar Ayub

HARIPUR: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership is ready to meet the party’s founder, Imran Khan, but their request for permission has not been approved.

Speaking to the media here, Omar Ayub, a senior PTI leader, stated that a letter had been sent to the National Assembly speaker seeking permission for a meeting with Imran Khan.

“However, our request was denied, and in protest, the party decided not to attend the National Assembly security committee meeting,” he said. He added that the decision was justified under the circumstances.

Omar lamented the current state of affairs in the country, claiming that “no one is free.” He said, “Anyone who speaks out is imprisoned under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA),” adding that freedom of expression and media have been severely curtailed.

He criticized what he described as an “installed regime” and said political parties, under the leadership of Mehmood Khan Achakzai, are uniting against it.

Referring to the historic Pakistan Resolution, Omar remarked, “On March 23, a resolution was presented at Minar-e-Pakistan for a separate country where Muslims could live freely, but unfortunately, no one is free at the moment.”

He also condemned recent incidents of terrorism and expressed concern over border security. “Despite barbed wire at the border, the movement of people remains questionable,” he added.