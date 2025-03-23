Prince William Distances Himself From King Charles Amid New Royal Protocol

Prince William is making waves in royal protocol by embracing a fresh approach to his overseas tours, opting for shorter, more impactful visits instead of traditional, long stays. According to royal insiders, this new method was evident during his recent two-day trip to Estonia, where he focused on a key issue and returned home for the weekend with his family.

A source close to the Prince explained, “What you saw last week is a short, impactful trip that showcased an important issue. It’s a model you’re likely to see more of in the future.” During the trip, William met with Estonian President Karis and engaged with hundreds of well-wishers during a walkabout in Tallinn.

The Prince also participated in a military exercise near the Russian border, where he was photographed riding in a tank and engaging with soldiers at the Tapa Camp military base. Dressed in military fatigues, William also played table football and pool with the troops, further emphasizing his hands-on approach to understanding the well-being of the military personnel.

This shift in approach contrasts with the longer royal tours typically undertaken by his father, King Charles, who, despite undergoing cancer treatment, completed a lengthy 11-day tour of Australia and Samoa last year. King Charles is also scheduled for upcoming state visits to the Holy See and Italy next month.

Although Prince William’s time abroad is unlikely to increase significantly, aides note his growing “statesmanlike” presence on the global stage since becoming heir to the throne. Recent engagements have seen him meet with global leaders such as President Trump in Paris, President Ramaphosa in South Africa, and the Emir of Qatar, demonstrating his evolving role as a key figure in international diplomacy.

“That role of global statesman is really important for him,” said an aide. “When asked, he’s always willing to do what’s needed to support the government and His Majesty.”