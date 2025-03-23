Prince Harry Warned of US Eviction Risk Upon Return Due to Strict Immigration Rules

Prince Harry has been warned that he may face eviction from the US after his next overseas trip due to “strictly enforced” rules introduced under Donald Trump’s administration.

The Heritage Foundation think-tank has raised concerns that the Duke of Sussex could be questioned about his past drug use when he crosses the US border, following the release of his visa documents. These documents were made public after a court battle, though much of the content was heavily redacted.

Nile Gardiner, a spokesman for Heritage, told The Sun: “He should be questioned at the US border when he returns from wherever he travels.” He added, “These drugs are illegal in the US, and this is a new era of immigration enforcement under the current US administration.”

In his controversial memoir Spare, released in January 2023, Prince Harry admitted to using cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelics, which sparked questions about how he was allowed entry into the United States in 2020. Gardiner suggests that Harry may have either misrepresented his drug use on his visa application or received special treatment under the previous Biden administration.

The recently released documents indicated no evidence of misconduct by the government but confirmed that Harry’s immigration status was reviewed in line with the Immigration and Nationality Act and applicable regulations.

Prince Harry has stated that while cocaine had no effect on him, marijuana was beneficial. This admission has fueled the investigation into his US entry.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK in July 2027 for the Invictus Games, an event he founded in 2014 to aid the recovery of wounded, injured, and sick military personnel through competitive sports.