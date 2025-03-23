NATIONAL

President Zardari confers prestigious military awards on armed forces personnel

By APP
ISLAMABAD: In a significant ceremony held to honor the courage and dedication of Pakistan’s armed forces, President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday awarded military decorations to officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force.

