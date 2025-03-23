President Zardari confers prestigious military awards on armed forces personnel

According to an official statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), these awards recognize acts of gallantry, outstanding service, and dedication to duty.

According to an ISPR news release, 2 Sitara-i-Basalat, 227 Tamgha-i-Basalat, 82 Imtiazi Asnad, 185 COAS Commendation Cards, 23 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), 112 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 133 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) have been awarded.

The prestigious Sitara-i-Basalat was conferred posthumously on Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat (Shaheed), FF, and Sep Soban Majeed Baloch (Shaheed), AK, for their acts of extraordinary bravery and selflessness in the line of duty.

Among those awarded the Tamgha-i-Basalat were several officers and soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Recipients include Lt Col Syed Kashif Ali (Shaheed), Lt Col Muhammad Hassan Haider (Shaheed), Maj Babar Khan (Shaheed), and Capt Muhammad Ahmed Badar (Shaheed), among others. These awards are a testament to their courage and unwavering commitment to the nation.

The Imtiazi Asnad was awarded to 82 officers and men, including Lt Col Moeen Ud Din, Maj Ahmed Adnan Ur Rasheed, Capt Luqman Asghar, and Hav Imran Khan (Shaheed). These individuals demonstrated exceptional devotion and professionalism in their respective roles.

A total of 185 officers and soldiers received the COAS Commendation Card. Prominent among them were Lt Col Naveed Abbas, Maj Karim Ullah Jan, Capt Zafar Iqbal, and Maj Syed Bilal Maqsood. Their distinguished contributions in various operational and support roles were recognized at the highest levels of the Pakistan Army.

The Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) was awarded to 23 senior officers from across the services. Recipients included Maj Gen Amer Ashfaq Kayani, Rear Admiral Adnan Majeed of the Navy, and Air Vice Marshal Shahid Mansoor Jehangiri of the Air Force. These officers were honored for their exemplary leadership and contributions to national defense and strategic development.

The Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) was also awarded to distinguished officers, including Brig Farhan Saqib, Brig Haroon Rahim, and Air Commodore Zulfiqar Aamir Kiani. Similarly, 133 officers and personnel received the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), recognizing their dedicated service. Among the recipients were Lt Col Muhammad Kamran Khan, Wing Commander Arsalan Nadeem of the Air Force, and many others.

The awards reflect the nation’s deep gratitude to its armed forces, whose sacrifices and dedication ensure Pakistan’s sovereignty and security. Speaking at the event, President Zardari praised the professionalism and commitment of the military personnel, acknowledging their role in maintaining peace and protecting the nation against internal and external threats.

These military honors were conferred in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations, underscoring the significance of March 23 in the country’s history as a day of national pride and unity.