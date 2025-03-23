PAF showcases airpower with stunning flypast at Pakistan Day parade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets delivered a spectacular aerial display during the Pakistan Day parade held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Sunday.

President Asif Ali Zardari, the services chiefs, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, were among those in attendance.

According to a PAF spokesperson, the flypast was a tribute to the historic Lahore Resolution of 23 March 1940, as combat aircraft roared through the skies, demonstrating precision, professionalism, and air superiority.

The display began with an awe-inspiring performance by the PAF’s Sherdils aerobatic team. They executed flawless aerial manoeuvres and formation flying, showcasing the exceptional skill and rigorous training of the aircrew.

A fleet of PAF jets, including JF-17 Thunders, F-16 Fighting Falcons, Mirage aircraft, and the advanced J-10C, performed synchronized flight patterns, high-speed passes, and precision formations. The breathtaking display reaffirmed PAF’s operational readiness and its commitment to safeguarding the country’s airspace.

Despite the parade being scaled down in respect of Ramadan, the PAF flypast remained the highlight of the event, captivating the audience with its display of aerial mastery.

As the guardian of Pakistan’s skies, the Air Force continues to evolve with modern technology, upgraded platforms, and relentless training, ensuring it maintains air superiority and inspires future generations.