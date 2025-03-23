Onion glut

Onion is one of the most widely cultivated crops in Pakistan, primarily grown in Balochistan and Sindh. Every year, thousands of small-scale farmers in these regions invest their time, labour and resources into onion farming, hoping to earn enough to sustain their families. However, this year, their hopes have been shattered due to alarmingly low onion prices.

Currently, 120 kilograms of onions are being sold for a mere Rs1,500 — an amount so small that it does not even cover the cost of transportation, let alone other farming expenses such as seeds, fertilisers and labour. These farmers, who already struggle with rising inflation, now face further debt and poverty. While the prices of essential commodities continue to soar, why is onion — one of the most labour-intensive crops — being sold at throwaway rates? Who is benefiting from this price crash while the actual producers suffer?

If immediate corrective measures are not taken, many farmers will be forced to abandon onion cultivation, leading to severe economic consequences for rural communities. The government must take an urgent action by ensuring fair pricing mechanisms and providing financial relief to the struggling farmers. Their survival depends on it.

MUHAMMAD IQBAL AWARAN

KARACHI