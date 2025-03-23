Mustafa murder case: Court sends Armaghan’s father to jail on judicial remand

KARACHI: A special duty magistrate at the City Court (Karachi South) on Monday sent Kamran Asghar Qureshi, father of Armaghan—the prime suspect in the high-profile Mustafa Amir murder case—to jail on judicial remand in an arms and narcotics case.

Kamran was produced before the court after the expiry of his physical remand. The magistrate directed the investigation officer (IO) to complete the challan within the stipulated time and submit it to the relevant court.

On March 20, Karachi police arrested Kamran during a raid on his bungalow in DHA. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aneel Haider confirmed that the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) recovered 200 grams of crystal meth (ice), an unlicensed 9mm pistol, and multiple rounds of ammunition from his possession.

A case has been registered against him under charges of illegal possession of arms and narcotics. Further investigations into his suspected involvement in drug trafficking are underway, the SSP said.

Police sources revealed that Kamran had allegedly issued threats to Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Ali Arain and senior police officials, warning them, “I will see you all.” He also reportedly caused disruptions during court proceedings, shouting in an attempt to pressure the judiciary, and even tried to force his way into the court premises by threatening security staff.

Authorities believe Kamran may have links to money laundering and drug trafficking networks. A police report had previously flagged the “urgent need” for his arrest due to concerns he might flee the country.