Murad urges Centre to hold CCI meeting; rules out canal construction in Sindh

SINDH: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has called on the federal government to immediately convene a Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting to resolve key issues, including water disputes and delayed development projects.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Pakistan Day, Murad highlighted the significance of March 23 and recalled how Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto played a vital role in uniting the country after 1971.

Addressing concerns about alleged canal construction in Sindh, Murad categorically denied any such plans. He said Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would personally visit areas to clarify the misinformation. “No canals are being constructed. We will not allow it,” Murad stated, adding that even corporate farming lands would not receive water through any canal.

The chief minister also criticised the continued delay in the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project. He said the project was critical not just for Sindh but for the entire country as it would boost trade and connectivity. He pointed out that funds had been allocated under the Public Sector Development Programme, yet the project remained stalled. Murad warned that the Sindh government would not permit any federal project in the province without its approval to avoid duplication and inefficiency.

Concluding his remarks, Murad stressed the need for unity to tackle terrorism and prayed for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity.