Meghan Markle’s ‘Deliberate’ Offensive Netflix Act Deemed ‘Too Shocking For Words’

Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, “With Love, Meghan,” is facing significant backlash after royal commentator Angela Levin accused the Duchess of Sussex of intentionally mimicking the late Queen Elizabeth II. The critique centers on a scene where Markle’s green waffle creations are seen as a bizarre attempt to impersonate the Queen, sparking outrage among viewers and critics alike.

Despite the show’s mixed reception, which included widespread criticism, it managed to debut in the global top 10 on Netflix and has already been renewed for a second season. However, its content continues to divide audiences and commentators.

Levin, speaking with GBN Originals, explained her concerns, emphasizing that Meghan’s portrayal in the show went beyond simple imitation. “It’s shocking beyond words,” Levin remarked, citing Markle’s appearance in white hair and other subtle cues that she believed were intended to mock the Royal Family. According to Levin, these actions suggest that Markle thinks the entire Royal Family is “stupid.”

Drawing a parallel with a past incident, Levin recalled when Markle was seen laughing during a curtsy, which many interpreted as disrespectful. “I believe this is part of the same pattern. She mocked the Royal protocol back then and is doing it again here,” Levin added. The royal expert also accused Meghan of being “clever and cunning,” as she often portrays actions as unintentional when critics call them out.

Further echoing Levin’s criticism, Nana Akua commented on Meghan’s performance in the show, noting that she appeared out of character. Akua described the portrayal as “manic” and “a bit crazy,” suggesting that Meghan seemed detached from her usual persona.

These remarks contribute to the growing scrutiny surrounding Meghan’s Netflix venture, which has already faced mockery from late-night TV hosts. Jimmy Fallon, for example, made light of Meghan’s culinary pursuits, jokingly questioning why she insists on making her own pretzel bags. Food experts have also raised concerns over the originality of Markle’s recipes, specifically pointing out similarities between her single-skillet spaghetti and a dish from chef Anna Jones’ 2015 cookbook.

Despite the negative feedback, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos defended Meghan’s influence, stating, “Meghan is underestimated in terms of her cultural impact. People are fascinated by her, and she and Harry are often dismissed.” Sarandos also emphasized the streaming platform’s ongoing partnership with the couple, which began five years ago with a $100 million deal.

While the show continues to generate buzz, the backlash against Meghan’s portrayal of royal life and her connection to the late Queen shows no sign of letting up.