Envoy urges stronger economic ties with Afghanistan on Pakistan Day

KABUL: Pakistan’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq Khan, on Sunday stressed that peace and progress in Afghanistan were essential for ensuring stability across the region.

He made these remarks while addressing a Pakistan Day flag-hoisting ceremony at the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul, where he was the guest of honour.

Ambassador Sadiq stated that the economic interests of Pakistan and Afghanistan were deeply interconnected and that both nations needed to cooperate in order to foster regional development. “Pakistan and Afghanistan must synergise their efforts to foster regional economic development,” he said, adding that Afghanistan remained one of Pakistan’s most important regional partners.

Earlier, Ambassador Sadiq held a meeting with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. During their discussions, the two sides agreed to maintain diplomatic engagement in order to resolve key bilateral issues, including trade, border security, and the status of Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan.

One notable development in recent weeks has been the reopening of the Torkham border crossing after a 27-day closure. The crossing had been shut down on February 21 following a dispute over construction activities in the area. Negotiations facilitated by a jirga led to a temporary agreement that allowed the border to reopen.

According to officials, the crossing will continue operating under this temporary arrangement until April 15, with further discussions underway to reach a more permanent solution.

Pakistan has expressed hope that a lasting agreement can be finalized before the expiration of the current arrangement. Ambassador Sadiq reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing trade ties and regional connectivity, noting that both nations stood to benefit from stronger economic cooperation.

“Both countries must work together to enhance bilateral trade and galvanise regional connectivity,” he emphasized.

On the occasion, Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul, Ambassador Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, also addressed the gathering. He called for a renewed national commitment to overcoming Pakistan’s internal and external challenges.

Nizamani paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s armed forces and underscored the need for unity in working toward a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan.