Dialogue over conflict and win-win cooperation over a zero-sum mindset: Chinese premier

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang emphasized that China and the U.S. should address trade imbalances by expanding cooperation and creating greater mutual benefits, highlighting the importance of working together to tackle economic challenges.

Li made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting with U.S. Senator Steve Daines and American business leaders attending the China Development Forum 2025 in Beijing.

He noted that China-U.S. relations have reached a critical juncture, stressing that history has proven both nations gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. He urged both sides to choose dialogue over conflict and win-win cooperation over a zero-sum mindset.

Li called on the U.S. to engage in candid communication, build trust, and clear up misgivings based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. He emphasized the need to deepen pragmatic cooperation and promote the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of bilateral relations.

He also underscored economic and trade cooperation as the foundation of China-U.S. relations, acknowledging the significant progress achieved over the past decades through joint efforts. He stressed that at times of difficulty in bilateral ties, preserving and advancing economic and trade cooperation becomes even more crucial.

Li reiterated that no one benefits from a trade war and that imposing tariffs cannot drive development and prosperity. Instead, he suggested expanding the “pie of cooperation” to address trade imbalances and create shared benefits.

“China always welcomes companies from all over the world, including the United States, to share development opportunities in China, and will actively address their legitimate demands, treat domestic and foreign companies as equals, and continue to foster a sound business environment,” Li said.

U.S. business representatives acknowledged China’s tremendous transformation in recent decades. They expressed their continued support for China’s development, their willingness to increase investment, strengthen dialogue and cooperation, and contribute to mutual benefits for the sustainable growth of bilateral relations.