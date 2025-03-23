Click culture

Views, or likes, are the currency of the digital age. In the rat race to muster ‘views’, content creators never even hesitate to produce content that is unethical, immoral, or psychologically harmful for the viewers. What they only mean is money! And when confronted for their lust for dollars, these content creators justify their actions, saying that it is in popular demand.

Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers as well as educationists and clerics are not left behind either in this race to grab followers on digital platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Being employed full time, these professionals have had to burn the midnight oil to produce and upload their content so as to keep in regular touch with their viewers.

Is it enough in the present times to just be a doctor, or for that matter a lawyer? Perhaps not. In fact, professionals with huge social media following can easily outshine their counterparts regardless of expertise and experience. Same is the case with consumer brands. Quality aside, the brand will flourish if it is endorsed by someone with a vast fan base or a huge online presence.

It goes without saying that for a professional or a business owner, digital presence is an absolute necessity in today’s social media age, as ‘views’ have become the new currency.

MUDASIR AHMED

KARACHI