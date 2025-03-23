China, Japan reach 20 consensus points in high-level economic dialogue

TOKYO: Chinese Foreign Minister and member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Wang Yi, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, co-chaired the sixth China-Japan High-Level Economic Dialogue in Tokyo on Saturday, pledging to deepen economic collaboration between the two nations.

Both sides agreed to jointly implement the important consensus reached by their leaders, enhance the economic dimension of the China-Japan strategic relationship of mutual benefit, and work together to build a constructive and stable economic and trade relationship that meets the demands of a new era.

The dialogue concluded with 20 key consensus points on cooperation in areas such as green development, environmental protection, elderly care services, service trade, food safety, supply chains and intellectual property protection, among others.

The two sides agreed to support each other in hosting multiple events and to hold consultations and dialogues at various levels.

The two countries also agreed to hold the seventh China-Japan High-Level Economic Dialogue in China at an appropriate time.