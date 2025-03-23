Brad Pitt Reveals Major Update On Marriage Plans Following Messy Divorce With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt, who recently finalized his divorce from Angelina Jolie, has moved on with a new romantic partner, 32-year-old Ines De Ramon. The 61-year-old actor seems happy and content with his new relationship. However, despite his happiness, Pitt has made it clear that he is not eager to tie the knot again.

Sources close to the actor have shared that while he’s deeply committed to Ines, marriage is not on his radar at the moment. According to an insider who spoke to InTouch Weekly, “He’s 100% committed to Ines, he doesn’t need a piece of paper to prove that.” The source went on to explain that, like his previous relationship with Jolie, Pitt doesn’t feel that marriage is necessary to solidify his commitment.

Pitt and Jolie, who were together for over a decade, had children together before getting married in 2014, and the actor has no issue with that approach. The source added, “He and Angelina had all their kids before they ever got married and he sees nothing wrong with that.”

Despite the happiness he has found in his relationship with Ines, the source also noted that Pitt has some reservations about marriage due to his past. “Many people are convinced that getting married was the beginning of the end for them, so it’s no wonder Brad isn’t exactly raring to do it all over again,” the insider explained.

After a long and tumultuous divorce process, which finally concluded in 2024, Brad Pitt appears to be taking a more cautious approach to love and commitment moving forward.