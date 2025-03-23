Entertainment

Brad Pitt Opens Up About Daughter Zahara Amid Estrangement

By Web Desk

Brad Pitt’s relationship with his daughter Zahara Jolie has reportedly become strained, with the young woman distancing herself from her father. This estrangement became evident when Zahara dropped her father’s surname during her induction into the Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in November 2023. During the ceremony, Zahara introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie,” signaling her decision to sever ties with Brad Pitt’s name.

However, despite this apparent rift, Brad Pitt continues to support and care for his daughter. A source revealed to In Touch that although Zahara has “totally shut Brad out,” he still loves her deeply and wants nothing but the best for her. The insider further noted that Brad remains incredibly proud of the young woman she has become, regardless of the ongoing estrangement.

While Zahara’s relationship with her father remains strained, Brad has been focused on his own future. He is committed to his relationship with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, and is reportedly considering expanding his family, with plans for a possible baby number seven. This comes after Brad’s continued desire to be involved in his children’s lives, especially after his divorce from Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children.

