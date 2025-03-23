46 gurdwaras being restored to promote religious tourism, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, said on Sunday that the restoration of 46 historic gurdwaras—closed since the creation of Pakistan—has officially commenced under the directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking at the 12th Annual Sammagam at Baba Di Berri Sahib Gurdwara, where he participated in the Bhog Sahib Ardas, Arora highlighted the provincial government’s efforts to preserve Sikh religious heritage and promote interfaith harmony.

He noted the successful reopening of the Baba Di Berri Sahib Gurdwara in Sialkot after 70 years. As part of this initiative, the land surrounding the Baba’s Pond, which had been encroached upon by the land mafia, was retrieved and handed over to the local Sikh community (Sangat).

The minister expressed gratitude to Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial for their role in facilitating the recovery of the sacred site.

Arora said the Punjab government intends to develop Baba Di Berri Sahib as an international destination for Sikh pilgrims. “We want Sikhs from across the world to visit this sacred site in Sialkot, along with other prominent gurdwaras in Lahore, Narowal, Panja Sahib, and Nankana Sahib,” he said.

He stressed that this initiative not only preserves Sikh religious sites but also promotes religious tourism in Punjab, which in turn would benefit the local economy. “In line with Mian Nawaz Sharif’s vision, there is no distinction between minorities and majorities in Pakistan. All religious communities here are fellow Pakistanis,” Arora affirmed.

Concluding his remarks, he said prayers were offered for the security and stability of Pakistan following the Ardas. Later, he also distributed Langar among the Sangat.