TikToker Accuses Former ‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Joe Gatto of Sexual Assault

A TikTok user has publicly accused comedian Joe Gatto, known for his role on Impractical Jokers, of sexually assaulting her in 2023 when she was 19 years old.

The woman, who posts under the handle @joozyb, made the allegation in a video shared on Thursday, March 20. In the clip, she claimed, “I got sexually assaulted by Joe Gatto, the Impractical Joker,” referring to the 48-year-old comedian who left the truTV series in 2022.

In a follow-up video, she explained how she met Gatto in Milwaukee during a brunch outing with her mother and sister in September 2023. After taking a photo with him at the restaurant, she said she messaged him on Instagram, hoping to get free tickets to his show at the Pabst Theater later that night. According to her, Gatto provided her with two tickets and backstage access.

She attended the show alone and later sent messages to Gatto while drinking at home with a roommate. She claimed the exchange turned inappropriate and alleged that Gatto used Instagram’s “vanish mode” — which allows messages to disappear after being viewed — to hide their conversation.

According to the woman, Gatto invited her to his hotel and provided directions on how to reach his room. She alleged someone guided her to the elevator and pressed the floor number for her. Although she did not go into full detail about what happened, she stated that “some stuff happened” after entering the hotel room.

The TikToker shared a time-stamped image from 2:26 a.m. on September 9, 2023, which she claimed showed her leaving the hotel. She later posted additional content, including screenshots of messages, a montage of photos with Gatto, and an image of a bruised buttock, which she alleged was the result of the encounter. “Yes he did S.A me,” she wrote in the caption, also alleging Gatto had just reunited with his wife at the time.

Gatto, who co-founded Impractical Jokers alongside his longtime friends, announced his departure from the show in January 2022 citing “personal issues.” He also revealed that he and his wife, Bessy Gatto, were separating. However, the couple announced they had reconciled in September 2023.

As of now, Joe Gatto has not publicly responded to the allegations.