Selena Gomez Reveals ‘Mortifying’ Moment at Taylor Swift’s After-Party

Selena Gomez is opening up about an awkward moment she experienced at one of Taylor Swift’s famously exclusive after-parties, offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into their tight-knit circle.

Appearing with fiancé Benny Blanco on Spotify’s Countdown To ahead of their new album I Said I Love You First, Gomez recalled the night the couple arrived far too early to one of Swift’s parties. “Apparently cool people don’t show up to parties on time,” she laughed, admitting she was “mortified” to be among the first guests.

Blanco, clearly amused, chimed in, “You show up when like my mother shows up to a party.” He also shared that they were keeping their relationship private at the time, adding: “No one knew we were dating and we were hiding.”



Since then, Blanco has fully embraced Swift’s music. On Hot Ones, he admitted that dating Gomez turned him into a “true Swiftie,” calling Taylor’s music “timeless” and revealing he now listens to her old tracks regularly in the car.

Gomez and Swift have been close friends since 2008 and continue to show public support for one another. When Gomez announced her engagement in December, Swift was quick to comment on Instagram, joking, “Yes I will be the flower girl.”