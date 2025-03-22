NATIONAL

Prime accused in Mustafa Amir murder case refuses to confess

By Staff Report

— Court dismisses petition for confessional statement due to mental condition

KARACHI: Police presented Armaghan, the prime accused in the Mustafa Amir murder case, before the Judicial Magistrate-South’s court on Saturday for a confessional statement. 

However, the accused declined to admit to the crime, prompting the court to reject the petition for a confessional statement under section 164, citing the mental condition of the accused.

During his statement, Armaghan admitted to killing Mustafa Amir over a personal dispute but insisted that the murder was not premeditated, describing it as a “sudden act.” 

Despite this, he refused to confess, claiming that the police had used “black magic” on him, causing physical pain. Armaghan maintained that he had not directly killed Amir, stating that he had only left him in the car before setting the front portion of the vehicle on fire. 

He further asserted that it was “in Amir’s fate” to die and that he had only played a small part in the incident.

Mustafa Amir had been kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6.

Previous article
LHC dismisses stay order on tax imposed on banks’ windfall income
Next article
Measles outbreak claims 17 children’s lives in Sindh
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Donald Trump’s Health Concerns Grow Amid Visible Signs Of Illness In...

Health concerns surrounding Donald Trump have intensified following a recent press conference where viewers noticed an unusual dark mark on his hand. The conference,...

KP police thwart terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

Ivanka Trump Displays Jiu-Jitsu Skills in Training Session with Gisele Bündchen’s Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Balochistan’s future depends on education reforms

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.