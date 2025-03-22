Prime accused in Mustafa Amir murder case refuses to confess

— Court dismisses petition for confessional statement due to mental condition

KARACHI: Police presented Armaghan, the prime accused in the Mustafa Amir murder case, before the Judicial Magistrate-South’s court on Saturday for a confessional statement.

However, the accused declined to admit to the crime, prompting the court to reject the petition for a confessional statement under section 164, citing the mental condition of the accused.

During his statement, Armaghan admitted to killing Mustafa Amir over a personal dispute but insisted that the murder was not premeditated, describing it as a “sudden act.”

Despite this, he refused to confess, claiming that the police had used “black magic” on him, causing physical pain. Armaghan maintained that he had not directly killed Amir, stating that he had only left him in the car before setting the front portion of the vehicle on fire.

He further asserted that it was “in Amir’s fate” to die and that he had only played a small part in the incident.

Mustafa Amir had been kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6.