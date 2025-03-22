NATIONAL

Pakistan’s Special Representative meets Afghan FM in Kabul

By Staff Report

KABUL: Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, called on Afghan foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday in Kabul.

In the meeting, bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan were discussed. Both sides agreed to enhance high-level engagements and dialogue to further consolidate bilateral relations.

In a statement on X, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq said that he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued engagement and mutually beneficial ties with Afghanistan.

According to Afghan media, foreign minister Muttaqi emphasized that obstacles to trade and transit benefit neither side and stressed that unrelated issues should not be linked together. The gradual and dignified return of Afghan refugees was also raised during the meeting.

The Pakistani envoy also stated that ensuring security in Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and the region, pledging to ease the visa issuance process for Afghan citizens, Afghan media reported.

