NATIONAL

Measles outbreak claims 17 children’s lives in Sindh

By Staff Report
A severely malnourished child is treated at a UNICEF-supported Stabilization Centre at the Layyah District Hospital, Punjab Province.

Health department cites vaccination gap and lack of awareness as key factors

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department reported on Saturday that 17 children have died from measles in the province over the past two months. Of these, 10 deaths occurred in Khairpur district.

Between January 1 and March 8, over 1,100 measles cases were reported across Sindh, with 550 children in Karachi alone diagnosed with the disease. The highest number of fatalities occurred in Khairpur, while five children in Karachi’s East district, and one each in Sukkur and Jacobabad, also lost their lives to the infection.

Doctors attributed the high death toll to the refusal of vaccinations and a lack of awareness about the preventable nature of the disease. Hospital officials reported daily admissions of four to six measles patients, many of whom are under five years old. Some of these children developed pneumonia as a complication of measles. A recent outbreak in Khairpur led to the death of seven children within just two days.

Measles, a highly contagious and vaccine-preventable disease, presents with symptoms including fever, cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, and a characteristic rash that begins on the face. Symptoms typically appear 10 to 12 days after exposure to the virus.

Previous article
Prime accused in Mustafa Amir murder case refuses to confess
Next article
Baloch Yakjehti Committee accuses police of using excessive force against protesters
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Donald Trump’s Health Concerns Grow Amid Visible Signs Of Illness In...

Health concerns surrounding Donald Trump have intensified following a recent press conference where viewers noticed an unusual dark mark on his hand. The conference,...

KP police thwart terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

Ivanka Trump Displays Jiu-Jitsu Skills in Training Session with Gisele Bündchen’s Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Balochistan’s future depends on education reforms

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.