Kim Kardashian Fears for Kids’ Safety as Kanye West’s Mental Health Seriously Declines

Kim Kardashian is growing increasingly alarmed about Kanye West’s mental health, with sources revealing she is considering legal steps to protect their children amid his recent outbursts and disturbing associations.

Kanye’s ex-wife reportedly called for an emergency custody hearing after learning that controversial internet personalities Andrew and Tristan Tate were expected to be present during a visit with their 11-year-old daughter, North West. Kardashian, 44, was already unsettled after West released a track featuring their daughter alongside jailed rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is awaiting trial on sex crime charges.

Insiders told Page Six that Kim is now weighing the option of seeking sole custody of their four children — North, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5 — due to Kanye’s erratic and increasingly hostile behavior. “He’s not well,” a source said. “It’s clear he’s not on his medication and spiraling deeper.”

Kanye, who previously said he has bipolar disorder and autism, has been living abroad intermittently and has reportedly had limited contact with his children. Despite this, he’s posted multiple rants on social media accusing Kardashian of controlling their kids and making bizarre claims about the entertainment industry and Jewish people.

The rapper also raised eyebrows by flaunting a diamanté swastika necklace in a video, and for allowing far-right extremist Nick Fuentes to visit a rented Los Angeles warehouse where his children have previously been. The same location has reportedly been trashed, with sources saying it now resembles a “haunted house.”

Citing these developments, Kardashian is said to be working closely with her legal team to ensure the safety and privacy of her children. A source close to her said, “She’s trying to protect her kids from hate speech, instability, and potential danger.”

Kanye’s increasingly controversial behavior comes after he spent much of 2024 touring and living abroad with his wife Bianca Censori, while sporadically visiting his children. Although Censori is reportedly on good terms with the kids, Kim became concerned when informed the Tate brothers were expected at a recent gathering — prompting her to immediately end North’s visit.

Meanwhile, Kanye released a track titled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, which featured a conversation with Diddy from jail and a verse from North. Kim reportedly tried to block the release via legal mediation, arguing it violated her daughter’s privacy and existing trademark protections.

The latest incidents follow years of strained relations between the co-parents, with Kim previously stating on her reality show that she had grown tired of cleaning up after Kanye’s controversies. “I don’t have the energy anymore,” she said.

Kanye, who has lost business ties with major brands including Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga, has also been banned from Shopify after attempting to sell T-shirts featuring Nazi symbols during the Super Bowl.

As for what’s next, sources say Kim is staying quiet publicly but taking measured legal action behind the scenes. “She’s alarmed and trying to minimize her children’s exposure,” said one insider. “He’s unstable, and that’s the scariest part.”