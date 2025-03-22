Justin and Hailey Bieber Step Out for Sushi Date Night in California Amid Divorce Rumors

Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoyed a relaxed evening out in West Hollywood on Friday, March 21, grabbing dinner at popular Japanese eatery Sushi Park as they stepped away from their parenting duties.

The outing marked a rare date night for the couple, who welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August 2024. Justin, 31, kept his look casual in an oversized white shirt, baggy black pants, and white sneakers. Hailey, 28, styled a light tan jacket over a white tank top with low-rise black trousers, completing the look with a chic black handbag.

Earlier in the week, the Biebers were spotted at Disneyland alongside close friend and fellow artist The Kid LAROI. All three wore Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears during their theme park adventure, with Justin later posting a group photo on Instagram, captioned “Top bish.” The carousel also included playful moments from the “Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters” ride and rollercoasters.

Their recent public appearances come amid fan speculation about Justin’s well-being following cryptic Instagram posts on March 16, where the singer said he felt like he was “drowning.” His reps dismissed drug use rumors that surfaced in February, calling them “exhausting” and confirming that the artist has been going through a “transformative” year.