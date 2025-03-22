FIA arrests suspect involved in creating AI-generated images of govt officials

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Multan on Saturday has carried out a major operation, arresting a suspect involved in creating and disseminating AI-generated images and videos targeting government officials and state institutions.

According to a spokesperson, the accused identified as Ghulam Nabi,was apprehended during a raid in Sadiqabad. FIA officials said that the arrested suspect was engaged in an anti-state campaign,unlawfully using artificial intelligence to manipulate images and videos of political and government figures with the intent to damage their reputation.

The suspect was accused of generating and sharing content on social media,depicting high-ranking government officials in a misleading manner.

A case has been registered against the suspect and FIA has seized his social media accounts and other digital evidence. Further investigations are underway.