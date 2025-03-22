Opinion

Doctors for dignity

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
This refers to a piece in this section titled ‘Women’s healthcare’. It’s true that the lack of female doctors significantly restricts women’s access to healthcare, as tribal customs and cultural norms dictate that women should only be treated by female doctors. Often, women are not comfortable being treated by men, and sometimes their male guardians do not permit it.

Considering this, it is essential to prioritise women’s healthcare in Hub City and appoint female doctors to ensure women’s well-being and provide accessible healthcare. Lady doctors play a vital role in addressing the unique health needs of women. Their presence in the medical profession promotes a more inclusive and empathetic approach to healthcare.

HAMIDA IBRAHIM

HUB CITY

