China hopes to promote healthy development of China-Japan ties

TOKYO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed China’s hope to drive the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations between China and Japan during talks with Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa in Tokyo on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee highlighted the importance of adhering to the principles and directions established in the four political documents to promote China-Japan relations. He said these documents provide a political and legal framework for bilateral ties, and established clear guidelines for handling sensitive issues such as history and the Taiwan question.

He called on Japan to adopt a correct understanding of China and to uphold promises on critical issues so that China-Japan relations can continue to move forward on the right path.

In response, Hayashi reaffirmed Japan’s unwavering commitment to the stance outlined in the 1972 Japan-China Joint Communique, and expressed Japan’s willingness to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields with China.

The chief secretary also expressed hope that the upcoming Japan-China High-Level Economic Dialogue after a six-year hiatus, would produce fruitful outcomes, contributing to the continued development of bilateral relations and benefiting the people of both nations.