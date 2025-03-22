China confident in China-Japan-ROK cooperation prospects: Wang Yi

TOKYO: China attaches great importance to cooperation among China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) and is confident in its success, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while attending a meeting in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and the foreign ministers of Japan and the ROK.

Wang noted that China-Japan-ROK cooperation started early, has achieved many results and holds great potential. It has played an important role in enhancing mutual understanding and fostering mutually beneficial cooperation among the three countries.

Wang quoted a saying shared by all three countries: “A nearby neighbor is better than a distant relative,” emphasizing that, in the face of a world becoming increasingly unstable and uncertain, this proverb, full of oriental wisdom, underscores the importance of their cooperation.

As China-Japan-ROK relations develop further, regional peace and stability will be better guaranteed. As their cooperation deepens, countries in the region will be better equipped to respond to various external challenges, Wang said.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the global war against fascism, Wang stressed that only by holding a correct perception of history can the future be better built.

Wang reiterated that China is willing to work with Japan and the ROK to establish a correct view of World War II history, uphold multilateralism, safeguard the core role of the United Nations in the international system, and continuously promote cooperation, contributing to regional and global peace and prosperity.