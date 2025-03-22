Channing Tatum Says No More ‘Fat Roles’ After Losing 30 Pounds for New Film | Photos

Channing Tatum says he’s done gaining weight for movie roles, revealing it’s taken too much of a toll on his body as he gets older.

On Friday, March 21, the 44-year-old actor shared three shirtless photos on Instagram highlighting his body transformation. The first image showed his current chiseled look at 205 pounds. The second photo displayed his heavier 235-pound frame for the upcoming film Josephine, while the third revealed his 172-pound lean physique for Roofman, his upcoming heist movie.

“We back up! Lol,” Tatum wrote in the caption. “1st photo is today 205, 2nd photo 235 for a movie called Josephine. Then went to 3rd photo which is 172 for a movie Roofman.”

Thanking his team — including his chef, nutritionist, and trainer — Tatum praised his genetics but said body transformations are becoming too difficult. “I won’t be doing any more fat roles haha. It’s too hard on the body and too hard to take off now,” he added. “But damn, when I look at these pics it’s just wild what the human body and will can do.”

Tatum gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Roofman in December 2024, posting a shirtless selfie from the makeup chair where artists covered up his tattoos as he wore a wig cap and goatee. In the film, he plays Jerrey Manchester, a real-life career thief.

The Magic Mike star has previously opened up about the pressure to stay fit. During a 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he said, “I don’t know how people with nine-to-five jobs stay in shape. It’s my full-time job and I can barely do it.”

Adam Rodriguez, Channing Tatum, Matthew Bomer in ‘Magic Mike’. Photo: Warner Bros

Tatum admitted that fluctuating his weight used to be easier in his younger years, but “now, I can’t get it off as easy.” His latest post suggests that while he’s still up for physical roles, he’s putting his health first as he enters this new phase of his acting career.