Banquet bottleneck

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
The issue of car parking in the commercial area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Block 10-A, located along Rashid Minhas Road near Johar Morr Bridge is worsening by the day. This area has multiple office buildings and commercial establishments, but no designated parking space. As a result, the service road is used for parking, which gets fully occupied by the afternoon.

The problem exacerbates in the evening as visitors to the banquet halls that the area is dotted with also rely on the same service road for parking their vehicles. With no proper arrangement, people are forced to park on the main road, creating traffic congestion and increasing the risk of accidents.

The relevant authorities need to address this issue on an urgent basis, by allocating proper parking lots. A well-planned parking system would surely help improve traffic flow and make the area more accessible for businesses and visitors.

INSHA RIZVI

KARACHI

Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
