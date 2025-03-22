25 Pakistani Students Jailed for Alleged UK Visa Fraud in Islamabad Court

A local court on Saturday ordered 25 students into judicial custody over allegations of using fake visas to attempt to settle in the United Kingdom.

The District and Sessions Court rejected the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) request to extend the students’ physical remand, instead directing that they be placed in jail for 14 days.

The students were presented before Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal, where prosecutors accused them of passport tampering as part of a fraudulent immigration attempt.

During proceedings, defence lawyers filed bail applications. The court issued notices to relevant parties and fixed March 24 to hear arguments on the bail requests.