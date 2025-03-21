Punjab Police foil another terrorist attack on Punjab-KP border

DG KHAN: Punjab Police successfully foiled another terrorist attack on the Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

According to Punjab police spokesperson, the fifth such attack occurred at the Lakhani check post in the Wahwa Police Station area, where 10-12 terrorists launched a coordinated assault from three sides during the early hours of the morning.

The terrorists launched rocket launchers and other heavy weaponry, but were promptly detected by thermal imaging cameras.

The police retaliated effectively, forcing the terrorists to retreat after a two-hour-long gun battle. The terrorists suffered significant losses before escaping.

The operation was led by RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Captain (retd) Sajjad Hasan Khan, while DPO Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali commanded the QRF teams that promptly arrived at the scene.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar commended the police team for their bravery, stating that the terrorists will never be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.