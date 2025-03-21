PTI’s Asad Qaiser blames Shehbaz for rising terrorism, demands resignation

SWAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday called for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s resignation, blaming his government’s policies for the worsening security and diplomatic crises facing the country.

Speaking to the media in Swat, Qaiser criticized the federal government for its alleged mishandling of relations with Afghanistan and the escalating law and order situation in Balochistan.

He warned that Pakistan could not afford further tensions with its western neighbor, stating, “The people are paying the price for the government’s flawed policies.”

“The current government has failed miserably. Shehbaz Sharif should step down immediately, and the people must be allowed to elect a new leadership through fresh elections,” Qaiser demanded.

He also accused the government of deliberately straining ties with Afghanistan, which he said had led to an increase in cross-border terrorism and instability in Pakistan. “Our Afghan policy is pushing the country towards isolation,” Qaiser added.

On social media platform X, the PTI leader referenced recent talks between the United States and the Afghan Taliban as an example of diplomacy over conflict. “If two long-time adversaries can negotiate, Pakistan should also prioritize dialogue over confrontation,” he said, adding that war should never be the first option.

In addition, Qaiser met with Jamaat-e-Islami’s Central General Secretary Liaquat Baloch to discuss the prevailing political and security challenges. Both leaders condemned Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Qaiser confirmed PTI’s participation in Jamaat-e-Islami’s upcoming All-Party Conference on April 14, which aims to address security concerns in Balochistan and other pressing national issues. The meeting is also expected to focus on building a broader alliance among opposition parties.

Liaquat Baloch reiterated his demand for the release of political prisoners, including PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and called for political unity. Both sides agreed to continue discussions to strengthen cooperation between PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami.