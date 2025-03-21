PM Shehbaz offers prayers at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH), eyes stronger Saudi ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, currently on an official four-day visit to Saudi Arabia, offered prayers at the sacred Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) on Thursday.

During his visit to Masjid-e-Nabawi in Madina, the premier prayed for Pakistan’s progress, unity among the Muslim Ummah, and global peace.

PM Shehbaz, accompanied by his high-level delegation, was granted special access to the revered Riaz-ul-Jannah, where he performed Nawafil and supplicated for the well-being of the nation and the Muslim world.

Officials termed the visit as a reaffirmation of the strong spiritual and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The Prime Minister’s prayers at one of Islam’s holiest sites reflect his emphasis on fostering unity and harmony across the Muslim community, officials said.

Prior to his arrival in Madina, Prime Minister Sharif landed in Jeddah on Wednesday, where he was warmly welcomed by Prince Saud bin Mishaal, the Deputy Governor of Makkah. His visit aims to bolster bilateral trade, enhance economic cooperation, and explore new investment opportunities under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

During his stay, PM Shehbaz is expected to hold high-level meetings, including a crucial session with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The discussions will focus on expanding trade partnerships, increasing private sector collaboration, and strengthening energy and infrastructure ties between the two countries.

Officials said that talks will also address regional developments, including the humanitarian situation in Gaza and broader Middle East issues concerning the Muslim world.

The visit comes in the backdrop of 34 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed last October between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, amounting to $2.8 billion. The agreements aim to promote private investment and enhance cooperation in energy, agriculture, technology, and other sectors.

The Prime Minister’s delegation includes key cabinet members such as Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who are expected to engage with Saudi investors and explore opportunities for Pakistani businesses, particularly in sectors aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The 2.7 million-strong Pakistani community residing in Saudi Arabia continues to play a pivotal role in the country’s economy through remittances. Officials said the Prime Minister’s engagements will also focus on ensuring the welfare of overseas Pakistanis and exploring new employment opportunities in the Kingdom.

As the visit unfolds, both sides are optimistic about laying the groundwork for a deeper and more diversified partnership, fostering not just economic gains but also people-to-people and cultural connections.