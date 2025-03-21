PM arrives in Madina to pay respects at Roza-e-Rasool

MADINA/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday arrived in Madina Munawara from Jeddah where he held a crucial meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

On arrival in Madina Munawara, Governor Madina Prince Salman bin Sultan al-Saud received the prime minister at the airport.

He will pay his respects at Roza-e-Rasool of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) and offer prayers and Nawafil in Masjid-e-Nabwi.

He will offer special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan along with the members of his delegation.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman in Jeddah, wherein both the leaders reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Discussions between the two leaders focused on enhancing cooperation in economic, trade, investment, energy and defense sectors.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Kingdom’s commitment to increasing investments in key sectors, which will contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth and stability. The two leaders held in-depth discussions on the evolving regional situation as well as geopolitical landscape.

They agreed to work closely at all levels for promoting their shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the region. The Saudi Crown Prince acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia and agreed to enhance measures to facilitate their welfare.

Arrived in Jeddah on four-day visit to Saudi Arabia

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here for a four-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from March 19-22, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Deputy Governor of Makkah Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, warmly welcomed the prime minister.

The prime minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, along with several key federal ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, the prime minister is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman wherein the two leaders will discuss ways to boost trade, enhance partnership in key sectors and facilitate greater economic collaboration.

Matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving Middle East dynamics, as well as issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda.

The prime minister’s visit underscores the deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will pave the way for increased mutual understanding, enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and greater diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional and global matters.