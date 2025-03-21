LHC registrar blocks PTI’s Minar-e-Pakistan rally petition over procedural flaws

LAHORE: The registrar’s office of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has objected to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Akmal Khan, who is challenging the Punjab government’s decision to deny permission for a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan scheduled for March 22.

The registrar’s office maintained that PTI bypassed the proper legal channel by not approaching the grievance committee before filing the petition with the high court. Justice Farooq Haider is now set to hear the matter to determine whether the petition is admissible or should be dismissed on procedural grounds.

The Punjab government had rejected PTI’s request on March 19, 2025, citing serious security concerns. The administration argued that the prevailing law and order situation did not permit such a large-scale public gathering. Following the rejection, PTI’s Akmal Khan promptly approached the LHC to challenge the deputy commissioner’s decision.

According to sources, the Punjab government is preparing to submit its formal response in court, defending its refusal to grant permission for the rally. A team comprising top provincial officials — including the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Punjab Police, Home Secretary, and Lahore Commissioner — will present the government’s stance. Assistant Advocate General Muhammad Idrees Rafiq Bhatti is expected to represent the government during proceedings.

Justice Farooq Haider will first address the objections raised by the registrar’s office. If these are dismissed, the case may proceed to a full hearing on PTI’s petition. However, if the court upholds the procedural objections, PTI may be directed to approach the relevant grievance committee before seeking judicial relief.